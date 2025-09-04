The Angels recalled Davidson from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Davidson was claimed off waivers from the Astros on Wednesday and will report to the major-league club. The 27-year-old has spent the bulk of this season at the Triple-A level, slashing .250/.385/.395 with 10 homers and seven steals. Davidson can play all over the diamond, but his best chance at immediate playing time is at first base, where Nolan Schanuel (wrist) remains shelved.