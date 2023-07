O'Hoppe (shoulder) is scheduled to take live batting practice Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

O'Hoppe has also been doing some catching with a pitching machine as he works his way back from April surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. It's looking like the 23-year-old catcher might be able to return to the Angels sometime in late August. He had posted an .886 OPS with four homers and 13 RBI in 16 games prior to the early-season injury.