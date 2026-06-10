Angels' Logan Porter: Call-up imminent

The Angels are expected to call up Porter from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

The transaction won't be made official until shortly before the Angels' game against the Astros later Wednesday, but Porter could be joining the big club as a replacement on the active roster for fellow catcher Sebastian Rivero, who exited Tuesday's 10-1 win with a left hand injury. The 30-year-old Porter saw action in five games at the big-league level with the Giants in 2025 but had played exclusively with San Francisco's Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento this season, producing a .654 OPS across 65 plate appearances before electing free agency last week. Porter is likely to see limited playing time behind top backstop Logan O'Hoppe while he's up with the Angels.