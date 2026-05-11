site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-logan-porter-sent-down-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Giants' Logan Porter: Sent down to minors
•
1 min read
The Giants optioned Porter to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Porter served as a third catcher for a couple days and did not receive a plate appearance for the Giants.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read