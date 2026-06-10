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Angels' Logan Porter: Contract selected

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Angels selected Porter's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old backstop will join the big club to replace Sebastian Rivero, who landed on the injured list Wednesday with a hamate fracture. Porter has slashed .241/.292/.362 with 10 RBI and nine runs in 65 plate appearances at Triple-A this season, though he hasn't played since signing a minor-league deal with the Angels last week. He isn't likely to see much playing time with the big club either behind regular starter Logan O'Hoppe.

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