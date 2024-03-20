Rengifo said Wednesday that his left hamstring feels "way better" than it did when he was forced to leave Tuesday's Cactus League game, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo also hurt the same hamstring back on Feb. 26 but contends that the injury isn't as serious this time around. It's not clear when he might be ready to play in a game again, however, and his readiness for Opening Day certainly still seems to be very much up in the air.