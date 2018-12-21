Farrell was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday.

Farrell was sent off the club's 40-man roster in order to make room for the recently-acquired Matt Harvey. This marks the second time in the past few months that Farrell's has been designated for assignment, the first coming in early September by the Cubs. During 20 games with Chicago, he logged a 5.17 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31.1 innings.

