Angels' Matt Thaiss: Contract selected from Triple-A
Thaiss is being promoted to the big leagues prior to Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Since the start of June, Thaiss is hitting .303/.433/.587 with eight home runs and more walks (25) than strikeouts (23) in 27 games at Triple-A. He has played 47 games at third base, 23 games at first base and another 10 at designated hitter, which should accurately represent how he will be used in the majors. Tommy La Stella (shin) is currently banged up, so Thaiss could start right away at the hot corner. With the Angels purchasing his contract, there will need to be corresponding moves, which have not yet been announced.
