The Angels claimed Petersen off waivers from the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Since last September, Petersen has gone from the Dodgers to the Marlins to the Blue Jays and now to the Angels. The 30-year-old allowed 13 earned runs in 19.2 innings between the Dodgers and Marlins last season. He'll compete for a spot in the Angels' bullpen.
