Stefanic (undisclosed) started a rehab assignment with the Angels' Arizona Complex League team Thursday, Jared Tims of Talkin' Halos reports.
Stefanic was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with an undisclosed issue June 8. He's gone 2-for-8 with a run and an RBI through three ACL contests so far. Stefanic will likely soon return to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he was slashing an impressive .337/.421/.417 with one home run, 17 RBI and three stolen bases over 190 plate appearances before the stint on the IL.