Moniak (foot) is back in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners.

Moniak sat out of Wednesday's series finale in Atlanta due to nagging foot soreness, but he will be in center field and batting sixth as the Angels open a four-game set versus Seattle. The 25-year-old former Phillies prospect has broken out to the tune of a .317/.349/.566 batting line with 11 homers and four steals through 55 games (215 plate appearances) this season with the Halos.