Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Slugs two homers Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moniak went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four total RBI in a loss to the Padres on Saturday.
Moniak opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the first inning and added a solo shot in the third. He later singled in the eighth frame for his fourth RBI of the game. Moniak is thriving in the early portion of the campaign, slashing .300/.313/.800 with five home runs, nine RBI and six runs through nine contests. He's started each of Colorado's past seven games and seems to have an earned an everyday spot in the lineup.
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