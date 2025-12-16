Angels general manager Perry Minasian said recently that he's not ruling out Trout playing some center field in 2026, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout was moved to right field at the beginning of the 2025 season, but he was a full-time designated hitter from late April on after suffering a bone bruise to his surgically repaired left knee. The three-time MVP has had a normal offseason and hopes to play the outfield in 2026, and Minasian said Trout is an option at all three outfield spots as well as DH. Trout's strikeout rate ballooned to 32 percent in 2025, but he made a late-season mechanical tweak and homered five times in his last seven games.