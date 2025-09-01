The Angels selected Farris' contract from Double-A Rocket City on Monday.

The Angels have yet to announce their probable pitchers for this week's series in Kansas City, but Farris is likely to fill one of the open slots. The left-hander has had a fine season with Rocket City, collecting a 4.27 ERA and 142:55 K:BB over 116 innings. He was acquired from Atlanta in a trade over the offseason and will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.