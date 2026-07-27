Angels' Mitch Farris: Secures first career save

Farris picked up the save Sunday against the Giants. He allowed no earned runs on a hit and no walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Farris entered with two runners on and one out in the ninth inning and surrendered a two-out, two-RBI double to Luis Arraez but was able to punch out Heliot Ramos to secure the victory for the Angels. It marked Farris' first big-league save, as the 25-year-old southpaw has posted a 3.53 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across 43.1 innings this season. Los Angeles' bullpen has been shaky and lacks a true closer, though Ryan Zeferjahn, who pitched the eighth inning Sunday, and Kirby Yates, who was likely unavailable after pitching the previous two days, remain the most likely candidates for saves.