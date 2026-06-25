Angels' Mitch Farris: Logs two scoreless frames Wednesday

Farris allowed one hit, issued one walk and struck out one batter over two scoreless relief innings against the Orioles on Wednesday.

Angels starter Jose Soriano struggled and was able to give the team only three innings before Farris was brought in to begin the fourth. The lefty reliever got into a bit of trouble by allowing a one-out double and then hitting Gunnar Henderson with a pitch, but Farris was able to get out of the frame unscathed thanks to a double play. He returned for the fifth and induced another double play en route to a second scoreless inning. Farris has covered two or more frames in nine of his 14 appearances this season and has posted an overall 3.45 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB with one hold across 31.1 innings.