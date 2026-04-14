Angels' Mitch Farris: Demoted Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels optioned Farris to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
The left-hander was called up by the Halos last week and had a decent showing in three appearances, allowing just one run with a 3:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings. Farris will return to Salt Lake -- where he opened the season as a starter -- for now but could rejoin the big club later in the campaign.
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