Farris is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Athletics in Anaheim.

Unsurprisingly, Farris has earned another turn through the Angels rotation after picking up a win in his MLB debut this past Tuesday in Kansas City. Despite having never pitched above the Double-A level, Farris was composed in his start against the Royals, limiting them to one earned run on three hits and two walks while recording three punchouts. The 24-year-old lefty should have a good chance at sticking around in the big-league rotation through the end of the season if he can continue to perform well in his future starts.