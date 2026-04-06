Angels' Mitch Farris: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels recalled Farris from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
He's taking the roster spot vacated by Ryan Johnson (illness). Farris posted a 6.66 ERA in five starts for the Angels in 2025 and struggled in his first outing this season at Salt Lake, but he will offer the bullpen some length.
More News
-
Angels' Mitch Farris: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Mitch Farris: In running for starting role•
-
Angels' Mitch Farris: Showing improved velocity•
-
Angels' Mitch Farris: Ends year with third straight loss•
-
Angels' Mitch Farris: Struggles mightily in Colorado•
-
Angels' Mitch Farris: First stumble in majors•