Kavadas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers,

Oswald Peraza will step in at first base for Kavadas, who started in each of the last three games and went 1-for-9 at the dish. Though he's on the bench Wednesday as the Rangers send lefty Jacob Latz to the hill, the left-handed-hitting Kavadas should play regularly against right-handed pitching while top first baseman Nolan Schanuel (wrist) is on the injured list.