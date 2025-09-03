Kavadas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Kavadas finds himself on the bench for the third in four games, with all of his absences coming against right-handed pitchers. After going just 2-for-19 with 10 strikeouts following his Aug. 12 call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake, Kavadas appears set to play second fiddle at first base to Oswald Peraza until Nolan Schanuel (wrist) returns from the injured list.