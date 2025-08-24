Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Dealing with bone bruise
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schanuel is dealing with a bone bruise on his left wrist, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Schanuel was placed on the 10-day injured list with what was originally described as a left wrist contusion Sunday. The 23-year-old clarified that it is a bone bruise and that he intends on missing the minimum 10 days. The injury originated Aug. 11, when Schanuel was struck in the left wrist by Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and it sounds like there's confidence he'll be able to return to full health after some time away.
More News
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Moves to injured list•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Not ready to start Sunday•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Departs with wrist soreness•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Supplies three hits in loss•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Hits 10th homer in loss•