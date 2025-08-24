Schanuel is dealing with a bone bruise on his left wrist, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schanuel was placed on the 10-day injured list with what was originally described as a left wrist contusion Sunday. The 23-year-old clarified that it is a bone bruise and that he intends on missing the minimum 10 days. The injury originated Aug. 11, when Schanuel was struck in the left wrist by Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and it sounds like there's confidence he'll be able to return to full health after some time away.