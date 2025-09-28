Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Resting again Sunday
Schanuel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Schanuel recently returned from a wrist injury, and though the Angels haven't indicated that he suffered an aggravation of the issue, he'll be held out of the lineup for a second straight game to close out the season. Carter Kieboom will fill in for Schanuel at first base.
