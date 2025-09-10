Detmers was removed from Wednesday's game against the Twins with a forearm injury, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Detmers reportedly didn't like how the ball was coming out of his hand while on the mound Wednesday and felt something in his forearm, leading the Angels' training staff to pull the lefty after he gave up a double to James Outman in the eighth inning. The Halos should provide some clarity on the severity of Detmers' injury in the near future, but he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.