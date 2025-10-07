Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday that Detmers (elbow) will move back into the rotation in 2026, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Detmers pitched well in his first season as a full-time reliever in 2025, posting a 3.96 ERA and 80:25 K:BB over 63.2 innings. However, Minasian feels the southpaw has "earned" another shot to be a starting pitcher in 2026 and is "a different guy" than the one who held a 4.90 ERA over 75 starts from 2021-to-2024. Detmers struck out 418 across 385.2 frames during the latter stretch, so he's displayed bat-missing ability as a starter. The lefty ended this season on the 60-day injured list with an injured pitching elbow, but he's expected to recover with rest.