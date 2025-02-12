Stephenson (elbow) is scheduled to throw off a mound Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The bullpen session will be Stephenson's first since he had a brace inserted into his right elbow as part of the Tommy John surgery he underwent May 1, 2024. Stephenson has reported no complications thus far in his recovery from surgery and is hopeful to return from the injured list by early July or shortly after the All-Star break. The 31-year-old signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Angels last offseason and looked to be a leading candidate to close games in 2024 before suffering the elbow injury, but he'll likely have to settle for a setup or middle-relief role once he's finally cleared for his 2025 debut.