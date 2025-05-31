Stephenson was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians with right bicep discomfort.
In his second appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery, Stephenson had to come out of the game after throwing only three pitches. The good news is that his latest injury isn't related to his surgically repaired elbow, but there's still no telling if he'll need to spend even more time on the injured list because of his bicep.
