Stephenson has been dealing with right shoulder soreness but will play catch Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stephenson has yet to make a Cactus League appearance and now we know why. It's certainly a good sign that he'll resume throwing Wednesday, but he'll need to check off additional boxes before being cleared for spring games. Assuming health, Stephenson is slated for a setup role with the Angels ahead of closer Carlos Estevez.