Stephenson (shoulder) is scheduled to play catch Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stephenson has been battling shoulder soreness since the beginning of camp, and he's missed all of the Angels' Cactus League games as a result. Considering Stephenson has yet to progress to facing hitters with just a week remaining before Opening Day, it is appearing increasingly likely that the right-hander begins the season on the injured list.
