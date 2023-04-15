site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-ryan-tepera-leaves-with-apparent-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Ryan Tepera: Leaves with apparent injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tepera left Saturday's appearance against the Red Sox with an apparent injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Tepera appeared to be pointing to his right shoulder as he left the contest shortly after walking in a run. Tucker Davidson entered in the right-hander's place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read