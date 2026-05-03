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Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Resting Sunday
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RotoWire Staff
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D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
D'Arnaud will get a breather for the series finale after he went 0-for-8 while starting behind the dish over the Angels' last three games. Sebastian Rivero will handle catching duties for the Halos on Sunday.