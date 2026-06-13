Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Sheds boot

D'Arnaud (foot) is no longer wearing a walking boot, and he played catch on the field Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's a notable step for d'Arnaud, who landed on the 10-day injured list May 8 due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The veteran backstop has since been transferred to the 60-day IL, so he isn't eligible to return until early July. With Sebastian Rivero currently sidelined due t a left hamate fracture, Logan Porter is working as the backup catcher behind Logan O'Hoppe.