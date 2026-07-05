Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Still weeks away from return

D'Arnaud (foot) has been swinging a bat and throwing, but he has yet to resume running and is expected to be out for multiple more weeks, per MLB.com.

Running will be a big hurdle for d'Arnaud to clear give the right foot plantar fasciitis that has sidelined him since early May. The veteran catcher is coming up on the date when he'll be eligible to be activated from the 60-day IL, but it sounds like he'll be out several weeks beyond the minimum. With d'Arnaud out of action, Tyler Heineman is currently the Angels' No. 2 backstop behind Logan O'Hoppe.