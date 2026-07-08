Angels' Wade Meckler: Sitting vs. left-hander

Meckler is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Rangers are sending southpaw Mackenzie Gore to the mound, so the lefty-hitting Meckler will take a seat while Josh Lowe, Jose Siri and Jo Adell start in the outfield from left to right. With Mike Trout (hamstring) back from the 10-day injured list, it's possible that either or both of Meckler and Lowe lose out on playing time against right-handed pitching. Meckler is slashing .284/.357/.394 with two steals, two home runs and 16 RBI over 129 plate appearances this season.