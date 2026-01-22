Moncada signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Injuries limited Moncada to playing in fewer than 100 games during 2025 -- the third straight year that he's done so. He was fairly effective when healthy, however, slashing .234/.336/.448 with 12 homers, 35 RBI and 39 runs scored across 289 plate appearances. He'll presumably reprise his role as the Halos' primary third baseman, but his inability to stay on the field remains a significant concern for fantasy managers.