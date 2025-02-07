The Angels signed Moncada to a one-year, $5 million contract Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Moncada spent the previous eight seasons in Chicago with the White Sox, but he appeared in just 12 games last season due to an adductor injury. Across 45 plate appearances, Moncada slashed .275/.356/.400 with three extra-base hits, five walks and four runs scored. Injuries have plagued Moncada throughout much of his career, but he now gets a change of scenery. With experience at both second and third base, Moncada gives the Angels another option alongside Anthony Rendon and Luis Rengifo (wrist).