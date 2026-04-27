Moncada is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moncada is a switch hitter, but since he's been far more productive against right-handers (112 wRC+) than left-handers (91 wRC+) throughout his career, the Angels have been deploying him as a strong-side platoon player. He'll hit the bench Monday for the fifth time in six games, with each of his absences coming against lefty starters.