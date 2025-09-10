Moncada went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in a 12-2 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

The homer was Moncada's first of the month of September and his 12th of the season. The veteran third baseman is working toward ending the campaign on quite the high note. Across his last 81 plate appearances (23 games), Moncada is slashing .300/.395/.571 with 10 extra-base hits, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored to push his OPS up to .815 for the year.