Moncada is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The switch-hitting Moncada has fared much better against right-handed pitching (.774 OPS) than left-handed pitching (.699 OPS) for his career, so he'll take a seat against Yankees southpaw Max Fried in a day game after a night game. Oswald Peraza will replace Moncada at third base and will bat cleanup.