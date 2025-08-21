Kikuchi allowed one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out four batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Kikuchi's efficiency was particularly notable Wednesday; he needed just 88 pitches to complete seven frames, throwing 58 strikes and issuing zero walks. That's a dramatic improvement after he had walked multiple batters seven times in his previous nine outings and had completed six innings just once during that span. Kikuchi didn't miss many bats with only six whiffs and four punchouts, but the tradeoff of being able to go deep into the contest is something that the Angels almost certainly prefer. Kikuchi lowered his season ERA to 3.42 with the strong outing, and he's next lined up to face the Rangers on the road.