Neto had his contract selected by the Angels on Saturday.
Neto will replace David Fletcher, who has been optioned out to Triple-A after a brutal start to the 2023 season. Neto entered the year as a consensus top-100 prospect and was slashing .444/.559/.815 with three home runs and three stolen bases through seven games at Double-A Rocket City, and he will start at shortstop and bat eighth in his MLB debut Saturday afternoon against the Red Sox. It appears that the 22-year-old is going to get regular playing time on the Angels' infield as he makes the jump all the way to the majors. He was the 13th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and is the first player from that class to reach the bigs.