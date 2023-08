Neto (back) resumed baseball activities in New York on Aug. 25, per MLB.com.

Neto is reportedly pain-free after going on the injured list in early August due to lower-back discomfort. The rookie shortstop was originally slated to start up baseball activities during the Angels' last homestand but had that plan pushed back a few days for unspecified reasons. Neto will likely need a minor-league rehab stint before being activated, so he's probably still a couple weeks away from a return.