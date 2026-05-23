Angels' Zach Neto: Goes yard twice Friday

Neto went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's win over the Rangers. He was also hit by a pitch.

Neto went yard in the first at-bat of the game for the Angels, and he later added his second dinger in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Chris Martin. Neto is well on pace to hit at least 20 homers for a third straight season, and while he's hitting just .221 on the season, his power numbers and overall offensive package compensate for a low batting average. He's hitting .200 but with five homers, nine RBI, 13 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .315 on-base percentage across 20 games since the beginning of May.