Neto went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Neto's home run was part of the Angels' five-run ninth inning but the comeback attempt fell just short. It was his 11th long ball of the year and he snapped a 10-game homerless drought. Neto posted a .780 OPS in June, bumping his season slash line to .249/.301/.437 with 30 extra-base hits and 38 RBI through 300 plate appearances.