Neto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 1-0 win against Seattle.

Neto led off the game with a solo blast off Emerson Hancock, and that proved to the only run scored by either team in the contest. The talented young shortstop has gone deep three times through nine games to begin the campaign, though he's tallied just four RBI. Nonetheless, Neto is looking like one of fantasy's top shortstops again this season after posting a .793 OPS with 26 homers and 26 steals over 128 contests last year.