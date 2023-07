Neto (back) isn't expected to return to the Angels' lineup until Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Neto was scratched from Saturday's game against the Pirates due to lower-back tightness and will also be held out of Sunday's series finale, but the young shortstop should be ready to rock following Monday's scheduled team off day. Andrew Velazquez got the start at short in Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.