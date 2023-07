Weiss was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday and will serve as the Angels' 27th man for the team's doubleheader with the Tigers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Weiss will be available only for the second game and will presumably be returned to Salt Lake prior to the Angels' weekend series in Toronto. He's previously made five relief appearances with Los Angeles this season, logging a 3.86 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 4.2 innings.