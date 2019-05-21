Anthony Bass: Let go by Cincinnati
The Reds released Bass from his minor-league contract Tuesday after he exercised the opt-out clause on his deal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
After failing to crack the Reds' Opening Day roster, Bass reported to Triple-A Louisville and settled in as the affiliate's closer, logging an International League-high nine saves while posting a 2.21 ERA and 19:6 K:BB in 20.1 innings. That production wasn't enough for him to earn a callup to the Cincinnati bullpen, but he could resurface in the majors in the near future. According to Passan, Bass is expected to sign with the Mariners, who could immediately add the right-hander to their 40-man and active rosters.
