Bass was designated for assignment Friday and will now become a free agent. He struggled to a 4.95 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 20 innings before losing his roster spot, but he had proven to be a reliable setup man in the prior seasons. As a result, he may get a chance to latch on with another bullpen around the league.