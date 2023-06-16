Bass was released by the Blue Jays on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bass was designated for assignment Friday and will now become a free agent. He struggled to a 4.95 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 20 innings before losing his roster spot, but he had proven to be a reliable setup man in the prior seasons. As a result, he may get a chance to latch on with another bullpen around the league.
