Bass struck out two in a perfect seventh inning Friday to record his 14th hold of the season in a win over the Mets.

The right-hander reeled off his 11th straight scoreless appearance in impressive fashion. Bass might be Miami's most reliable reliever at the moment, posting a 0.54 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 16.2 innings since the beginning of June, but he hasn't had a save since 2020 and manager Don Mattingly seems more comfortable using the 34-year-old in a setup role.